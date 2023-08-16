Gadar 2: Kartik Aaryan is all smiles as he enjoys Sunny Deol, Ameesha's movie at Gaiety Galaxy with audience

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been grabbing headlines since its release. The sequel to the 2001 hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has finally been released on 11th August 2023 and has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience. Anil Sharma's directorial is also performing outstandingly at the box office. Movie lovers are rushing to the theaters to watch the action-packed sequel bringing back the iconic on-screen chemistry of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey. Now, Kartik Aaryan decided to celebrate the 77th Independence of India by watching Gadar 2 as he was papped in the city entering a theater.

Kartik Aaryan is all smiles as he enjoys Sunny Deol, Ameesha's movie at Gaiety Galaxy with audience

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan can be seen entering the Gaiety Galaxy Theater in Mumbai on August 15. He was seen flashing a bright smile inside his car. A while ago, the actor shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he can be seen enjoying Gadar 2 with the audience. As the film starts, the audience can be heard cheering. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Its Gadar Time (fire emoji)."

For the movie night, Kartik opted for a casual look as he wore a white tee and beige trousers and paired them with a black cap.

As soon as the video of Kartik was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "How sweet." Another commented, "Gadar 2 super hit." Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. He will be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024 and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

