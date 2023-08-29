Gadar 2: Makers of Sunny Deol starrer plan Raksha Bandhan surprise for fans; it has Shah Rukh Khan connection

Sunny Deol delivered one of Bollywood's biggest hits in the year 2001 with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. More than decades later, the team came up with its sequel Gadar 2. The movie has become a surprise hit and has grossed more than 400 crores at the domestic box office. Now its team has come up with an interesting marketing strategy.

Gadar 2 team brings a Raksha Bandhan offer

Looking at the amazing box-office response of Gadar 2, the makers have now decided to give the viewers a special treat. The movie revolves around the theme of family love and bonding, the makers have come up with an offer on Raksha Bandhan. On August 30th, cinemagoers can buy 2 tickets and get 2 tickets for free. The offer is valid from August 29th to September 3rd, 2023. With the strong buzz around the movie, coupled with this offer, Gadar 2 might break records even in its third week.

A decade ago, Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express also had a similar offer. The team of Rohit Shetty directorial offered one buy two tickets and one free. This was valid only for one day on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. As we all know, Chennai Express turned out to be a major commercial success.

Anil Sharma on Gadar 2 surpassing Pathaan's record

Recently, the film's director Anil Sharma was asked if there is a possibility of Gadar 2 surpassing Pathaan's records. He said, “Dekhiye mai yeh sab numberon pe nhi jata. Pathaan ne apni jagah acha kiya, KGF ne bhi acha kiya and Gadar bahut hi acha kar rhi hai. Ab kaha tak jaygi, kaha tak public lejaigi who dekhte hian. Yeh public ke film pe….ab hum yaha tak nhi jaa rahein, bas hum logo ke dil mai beintehan uttar rhe hain hum uspe jaa rhe hain. (I don’t go by these numbers. Both Pathaan and KGF did well and Gadar 2 is doing extremely well. Let’s see how far the audience takes it because it is the film of the audience. We are more focussed on audiences’ love and not the numbers)”

Gadar 2 is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and produced by Sharma and Zee Studios. The movie stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh who goes to Pakistan to save his captured son. These events in the film take place during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

ALSO READ: 'I narrated Gadar Ek Prem Katha to Govinda but he...': Anil Sharma clarifies Sunny Deol was the first choice