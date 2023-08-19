Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa recalls shooting handpump scene in Sunny Deol’s film; says ‘Amrish Puri was there…’

Actor Manish Wadhwa, who played the negative role of Hamid Iqbal in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, shared that he was neither intimidated by sharing the screen with Sunny Deol nor being a part of the sequel of an iconic film. But there came a moment when he became extremely nervous, and that was when the actor was taken to the spot where the most famous ‘hand pump’ scene of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was shot with Amrish Puri and Sunny Deol.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Manish Wadhwa shared that the very first scene that he shot for Gadar 2 was at Lucknow’s La Martiniere College where the famous hand-pump scene was shot back in 2001 for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The actor said, “As I reached, I was told this is the same place where that iconic scene was shot and you have to start from here only. They made me nervous in the first scene only, and so I was worried how this scene would be recreated.” But as the audience must’ve seen in the film, Wadhwa pulled off the scene wonderfully, and even Anil Sharma, the director of the film, appreciated him.

During the interview, the 51-year-old actor shared that he believes late actor Amrish Puri’s blessings were there with him while he was shooting. He said, “I feel Amrish Puri was there with me and told me, ‘Beta koi nahi, mera aashirwaad tere saath (Don’t worry, son. You have my blessings). Just start.”

People’s advice to Manish Wadhwa

Manish, who is popularly known for playing Chanakya in Chandragupta Maurya, said that people around him advised him to not work with Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol because both of them have been out of action and being a part of Gadar 2 might impact his acting career. But he shared that he ignored people’s advice and decided to be a part of the iconic sequel anyway.

Work front

Interestingly, Gadar 2 was Manish Wadhwa’s second hit in the year 2023. Earlier the actor was seen playing the role of a Pakistani general in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

