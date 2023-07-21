Gadar 2 Motion Poster: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma impress with action-packed avatars; fans call it 'terrific'

Gadar 2, the sequel of one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is releasing next month in August. Actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are set to reprise their roles in the Anil Sharma directorial. As part of the film’s marketing campaign, the makers have already released the teaser and two songs from the film’s album. It was recently announced that the trailer of the film will be launched next week, on July 27. Now, the new motion poster of the film has been unveiled.

Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma feature in Gadar 2 motion poster

The makers of Gadar 2 have revealed a new motion poster on social media, featuring Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in power-packed avatars. The tagline of the poster says, “A father's love knows no boundaries.” It shows Sunny Deol's character, Tara Singh, and Utkarsh Sharma's Jeete in a rugged look, running amid a barrage of bullets and explosions while holding hands. Sunny can also be heard loudly saying 'Hindustan Zindabad' in the background. The poster has been captioned with, “Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh!” (Tara Singh is ready to face any challenge to protect his country and family.")

The fans found the poster extremely solid and action-packed, and are sure that the film will create havoc at the box office. They immediately started commenting under the poster. One comment read, “Omg...Rip all boxoffice record.” Another person said, “Not only 90's but 20's kids also can feel what i am feeling seeing Sunny paaji back in this role hindustan zindabaad !!!!”

More about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2

The teaser of Gadar 2 was also appreciated by the fans who were reminded of the nostalgia of the 2001 film. The team of the film has also released the music videos of two songs from the soundtrack. The iconic melody ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ has been recreated in the voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik who sang the original. The second song ‘Khairiyat’ sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh has also been released. It is an emotional song highlighting the bonding between Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma’s characters. The trailer of the film is highly awaited. Gadar 2 releases in theaters on August 11, 2023.

