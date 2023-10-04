Gadar 2 OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 has soared at the box office ever since its release on August 11, this year. Being a sequel to its first part Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film witnessed a tremendous amount of appreciation pouring in from fans. While the movie observed soaring success post its theatrical release, in a treat for fans, Gadar 2 is now set to hit the OTT platform soon. Keep reading to get further details about it.

Gadar 2 is set for OTT release - read details below

While the theatrical release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues led to huge box office success, the film will soon be seen on OTT platform Zee5. In an official announcement by the movie streaming platform, fan-favorite Gadar 2 will be available to watch on Zee5 after its release on the 6th of October. Sharing the update on X (Earlier called Twitter), the platform captioned its post, “The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India's Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5.”

More about Gadar 2

Loaded with a bunch of super skilled actors, Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war in 1971 and the movie depicts the love story of Tara Singh (Played by Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Played by Ameesha Patel). The film’s story revolves around Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. It is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the 1947 partition. Notably, the movie hit the big screen along with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, but still managed to soar at the box office and garner the attention of the audience.

