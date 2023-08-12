Gadar 2 premiere: Dharmendra, Bobby Deol-Tania, Prakash Kaur, Rajveer Deol and others grace the event

Gadar 2, the highly anticipated mass entertainer, which is a sequel to the 2001-released blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has finally hit the theatres. The movie, which features Sunny Deol in the lead role, has reportedly had an extraordinary opening at box office, on its release day. Deol reprised his celebrated character Tara Singh in the film, which also marks Ameesha Patel's return as Sakeena. The Gadar 2 team held a grand premiere event for the film in Mumbai on Friday night.

Deol family members attend Gadar 2 premiere

As expected, the Deol family members graced the grand premiere event of the Anil Sharma directorial on August 11, Friday night. Legendary actor Dharmendra, who recently made a successful comeback to films with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, attended the Gadar 2 premiere event, and blessed his elder son Sunny Deol and his team members. The leading man's mom Prakash Kaur also made a rare public appearance by gracing the event.

Bobby Deol arrived at the premiere of Gadar 2 with his lovely wife Tania Deol. The Animal actor looked dapper as always in a white t-shirt, and a pair of blue distressed denim trousers. The star wife, on the other hand, opted for a chic black crop top, and blue denim trousers. Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol was also sported at the event. The star kid opted for a black printed sweatshirt, and a pair of grey trousers for the night.

Check out the pictures from Gadar 2 premiere, below:

Popular celebs attend the event

Along with the Deol family members, several prominent members of the film industry, including popular actors Jackie Shroff, Pooja Batra, Vatsal Seth, chef Sanjeev Kapoor, celebrated director Subash Ghai, and many others were also spotted arriving at the grand premiere event on Friday night.

Check out the pictures:

About Gadar 2

Along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 features a stellar star cast including Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in the supporting roles. Mithoon composed the songs for Gadar 2, while Monty Sharma composed the background score. The project is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Movies.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: How was Sunny Deol’s iconic handpump scene shot in Gadar 2? Utkarsh Sharma-Simrat Kaur reveal