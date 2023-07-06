Gadar 2 producer thanks Ameesha Patel despite 'mismanagement allegations' against him; Find out WHY

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, a few days ago, Ameesha Patel, who is all set to reprise her role as Sakina, made severe allegations against the film's producer and director Anil Sharma for the mismanagement on the set. She claimed that Anil Sharma Productions did not care about the cast and crew and were left unpaid. Now, Anil Sharma who has directed and produced both parts of Gadar has finally responded to allegations that his lead female actress has made against him and his production team.

Gadar 2 producer thanks Ameesha Patel despite 'mismanagement allegations'

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the director, and producer of Gadar 2 responded to Ameesha's allegations against Anil Sharma Productions. He said, "I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true."

Denying the allegations, Anil thanks the actress for making his production house "famous." He added, "What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.” Expressing his excitement, the producer said that his production house got all the attention in these past few days.

What were Ameesha's allegations?

A few days ago, in a series of tweets, Ameesha Patel called out Gadar 2 director and producer and his productions for massive mismanagement on the set. She also shared a note of gratitude to Zee Studios for handling the situation at the right time.

The 47-year-old actress revealed that some members of the team did not receive their deserved fees and Zee Studios had to clear their dues. According to Patel, the cast and crew were stranded as the production house could not manage to provide cars on time.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 will be released on August 11. The film is the sequel to the superhit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Apart from Ameesha and Sunny Deol in lead roles, the cast of Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Luv Sinha.

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel makes severe allegations against Gadar 2 producer: 'Accommodation, food bills were left unpaid'