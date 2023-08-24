Gadar 2: 'Proud' Bobby Deol expresses happiness for brother Sunny Deol's movie in Baba Nirala style; WATCH

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma has won the hearts of everyone, be it critics, the film industry or the public. The film has officially grossed Rs 400 crore at the domestic box office and is looking at a huge mark for lifetime collections. Many Bollywood celebrities have showcased their support for the movie and have appreciated the stellar star cast and the nostalgia they evoked after 22 years. Sunny’s family including father Dharmendra and her step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol have cheered for the movie. Now, Bobby Deol was seen sending love to his brother in his signature ‘Baba Nirala’ style from his series Aashram.

Bobby Deol sends love to Sunny Deol’s film Gadar in Baba Nirala style

Bobby Deol had previously accompanied his brother to many screenings of Gadar 2 and partake in his success. On Thursday, August 24, Bobby was spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning to the city from his work commitments. The actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and matching cargo pants with black shoes. He accessorized his look with a wrist watch, a shiny ring and black glasses. Bobby interacted with the paparazzi present at the airport and asked them to take care. He also expressed his delight for Sunny’s film and said, “Gadar 2 rocks! I am so happy and proud of my brother.” He walked toward his car and signed off by greeting ‘Japnaam’, which is the trademark of his character Baba Nirala from the popular series Aashram. Have a look:

Earlier, Sunny had expressed his gratitude to the fans for making Gadar 2 cross Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office. He shared a video on his Instagram saying, “Thank you so much everyone, you all liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go ahead. This was only possible because of all of you. You all liked the film, Tara Singh, Sakina and the entire family, so thank you.”

Bobby Deol work front

Bobby is gearing up for the release of his next movie Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 1. He has more projects in his lineup including Housefull 5 and season 4 of Aashram.

