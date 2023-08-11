Gadar 2: Salman Khan gives a shoutout to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; ‘Dhai kilo ka haath equals…'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been released and it has taken the box office by storm. The Anil Sharma directorial was one of the most awaited films of 2023 and it has successfully managed to attract cinema lovers to theatres. The film also stars Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in an important role. Amidst enjoying the love and praise from the audience, the team of Gadar 2 received a special shoutout from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Salman Khan showers love on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

On August 11, Salman, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, took to social media and gave a shoutout to Sunny, Ameesha, and the entire team of Gadar 2. He shared the poster of Sunny from the film and penned an appreciation note as the film has taken a record-breaking opening at the box office. He wrote, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @Anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @ZeeStudios_ #TeamGadar.” Have a look:

Soon after he shared the tweet, fans were seen going gaga over it. A fan commented, “When no one literally from Bollywood is supporting this movie, here comes mah man. He is always happy when others movies do well.” Another fan wrote, “Bhai Ka Tweet Aa Gaya.. Ab Film Ko Blockbster Hone Se Koi Nahi Rok Sakta.” Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the audience has been loving Sunny’s action in Gadar 2. Even the songs are making them all nostalgic. Despite the film locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, it has managed to enjoy a massive response.

Work front

Salman is all set to be seen in the highly awaited film, Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film also features Emraan Hashmi in a key role. It is slated to release in theatres on Diwali 2023. Apart from this, Salman has Kick 2 in the pipeline.

