Gadar 2: Screening of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer in Noida gets halted; here's why

Gadar 2, the sequel to the successful 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, finally hit the screens on August 11, 2023. The audiences’ response to the movie has been overwhelmingly positive, and it's also making a significant impact at the box office. The sequel, which is filled with action-packed scenes, reunites the beloved on-screen pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina. Additionally, the film also introduces Utkarsh Sharma in the role of their son Jeetey, now portrayed as an adult. The sequel is evoking a sense of nostalgia among viewers as they witness Sunny Deol reprising one of his iconic roles, that of Tara Singh. Recently, during the screening of the film in Noida, the audience created havoc as the screening got halted. Here’s what happened.

Gadar 2 screening in Noida gets halted

Gadar 2 has been on a frenzy in cinemas, attracting large crowds of audiences. Nevertheless, individuals who purchased tickets for a screening at a theater located within Noida's Logix Mall on Sunday had to go through a disappointing experience. Reportedly, there were several technical glitches with the screen projector, resulting in the projector stopping multiple times during the screening. The screening of Gadar 2, led to a commotion among the viewers. The situation escalated to the point where authorities had to involve the police to manage the situation. Because of projector malfunctions, the audience’s experience was marred, and the theatre promised to refund the seated audience for their tickets.

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol show their heartfelt gratitude for the success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has been receiving immense love and appreciation from viewers. The positive responses to the film have left the Deols totally overwhelmed with joy. Dharmendra turned to Twitter to express his sincere gratitude, and wrote, “Love you all for your loving response …Gadar,” accompanied by a folded hands emoji. Bobby Deol too became sentimental and conveyed his appreciation and affection towards fans through a video posted on his Instagram account and in the caption, he penned, “#AboutLastNight at Gaiety Galaxy. Thank you for all the love … I am so happy for you Bhaiya!! @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2 in cinemas now!!”

Professional front of Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is currently reveling in the success of Gadar 2 which has already been released in the theatres on 11th August. Deol also has Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff and Apne 2 with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol in the pipeline.

