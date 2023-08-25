Gadar 2: Sham Kaushal breaks down iconic handpump scene; calls Sunny Deol 'devta ka roop'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been ruling the box office since its release. The film which garnered a lot of attention before its release, has become one of the blockbusters post-release. Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. People have been showering love on Anil Sharma's directorial because of the film's action-packed sequence that brings back the famous on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of the couple's son Jeete. Apart from the captivating story, the handpump scene in the film has become one of the most talked-about topics. Now, veteran action director Sham Kaushal broke down the fan-favorite handpump scene while recalling working with Sunny Deol.

Sham Kaushal opens up on handpump scene in Gadar 2

In an interview with India Today, veteran action director and the father of Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, Sham Kaushal broke down the iconic handpump scene of Gadar 2. He said that he designed the handpump to show it more bigger and majestic than Sunny Deol's Tara Singh.

Sham said, "It started on the page, with the writing and the direction. But executing it was my responsibility. Even a slight change to the closeups in that sequence would have ruined it. My take on it was this: that the handpump wasn’t a handpump, but an even bigger hero than Sunny Deol had suddenly appeared off-screen behind him. We didn’t immediately reveal who he’d seen out of frame but made it seem like an even bigger Hulk was standing there. Then we added reactions, and built tension, and only then did we reveal the handpump. If we’d revealed the handpump immediately, it wouldn’t have been as fun.”

Praising Sunny as an actor, Sham Kaushal said that he is a cool guy. They would greet each other with a Punjabi 'jhappi' whenever they would meet on the sets. According to Sham, Sunny becomes a different person the moment you say 'action.' Otherwise, he is "shaant, lagta hai devta ka roop hai. He’s a very sweet person, he behaves in a very unhurried manner, but when he is unleashed on screen, it’s like watching a lion.” said the veteran action director.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11 and the cast of the film also features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in pivotal roles.

