Gadar 2 song Khairiyat OUT: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma's emotional father-son bond strikes the right chord

Gadar 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic Bollywood film, continues to generate buzz with only a month left for the release. The movie will see Ameesha Patel reprising the role of Sakeena, and Sunny Deol in the role of Tara Singh. The first song, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, and the teaser have already left the audience wanting more. Now, the second song of the film, Khairiyat has been released.

Gadar 2's second song Khairiyat released

The song Khairiyat tugs at the heartstrings of viewers, highlighting the indelible bond between Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma's characters. With Ameesha Patel adding her grace to the screen, the emotional impact of the song is elevated to another level. The video shows Sunny Deol (Tara Singh) traveling on a bus over mountains and rivers while reading a letter and remembering his son. Meanwhile, at home, Ameesha (Sakeena) becomes emotional as she prays for her son. On the other hand, their son Utkarsh (Charanjeet), who is now grown up, is also in tears as he remembers the happy moments spent with his family. The beautiful video shows Sunny Deol's arduous journey to reach his son. Khairiyat is composed and sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Watch the video of Khairiyat here:

About Gadar 2

Khairiyat is not just a song but a poignant reflection of the unconditional love shared between a father and son. The soulful melody, coupled with heartfelt lyrics, complements the emotional performances, resulting in a truly memorable cinematic experience. As the release of Gadar 2 draws nearer, Khairiyat has effectively heightened the anticipation, promising an emotional rollercoaster ride that will captivate audiences once again. The unforgettable bond portrayed by Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, with the added grace of Ameesha Patel, ensures that Gadar 2 will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers, just like the successful 2001 release, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 11.

