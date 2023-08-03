Gadar 2 song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke OUT: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma's dance number is nostalgic

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to kick up a massive storm at the box office with their much-awaited next, Gadar 2. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2001 blockbuster romantic saga, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 will see Deol and Patel reprising their respective roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena after 22 years. After unleashing a massive frenzy on social media with the high-octane trailer of Gadar 2, the makers have now treated fans and netizens with the rehearsed version of the iconic song, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Amidst the hype and craze for Deol’s next outing, the makers of Gadar 2 released the new and rehearsed version of the superhit Sunny Deol-starrer dance track, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke on Thursday, leaving all the Deol and Gadar fans delighted.

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar 2 out!

The official video of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke has been shared by the makers on their official YouTube channel. The video shows Deol and Patel recreating the magic on the screen as Tara Singh and Sakeena once again. Starring Deol and Patel, the new version of the peppy dance number also features actor Utkarsh Sharma, who plays the grown-up version of Tara and Sakeena’s son, Jeete. For the unversed, Utkarsh is the son of director Anil Sharma.

Sunny Deol recreates the iconic hook step with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma

Giving us major nostalgia, the video of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0, shows Tara Singh acing the iconic hook step from the original song with his wife and son, Ameesha and Utkarsh. The new version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke opens with Sharma as Jeete, who is requesting his father to buy him a motorbike. Further, it shows Sunny surprising his son with a new motorbike against the backdrop of a festive event. The father-son duo hop on their new bike and amidst the festive cheer, Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol, starts crooning out Main Nikla Gaddi Leke leaving Sakeena stunned with his antics.

While Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh recreating the iconic hook step of the original song from the 2001 blockbuster is one of the many takeaways, Tara and Sakeena rekindling their romance is undoubtedly the icing on the cake! The choreography and the energetic music are the two elements that make the new version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke different from the original version.

About Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0

Originally penned by Anand Bakshi, the song was composed by Uttam Singh and sung by Udit Narayan. However, the new version of the song has been recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. And as far as singing is concerned, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0 has been crooned by father-son duo, Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan along with Mithoon.