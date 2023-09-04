Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel calls Sanjay Dutt her 'family'; gives unique opinions on Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Ameesha Patel is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently having a great time as she is enjoying the massive success of Gadar: The Katha Continues co-starring Sunny Deol. The film has been receiving a lot of appreciation since its release and recently it crossed the 500 crore club. Amidst rave reviews, Ameesha shared her unique opinions on three of the biggest stars of Bollywood - Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ameesha Patel shared her 'unique perspective' on Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Ameesha called Aamir, “very very professional, very method, someone very rehearsed and deep”. She also called him a “very particular” person. Talking about Salman, Ameesha called him her "naughty boy best friend.”

Speaking about Sanjay, the Gadar 2 actress said that he is like her "family." She added, "Sanju is my family. He also says, ‘Ameesha you are too good for this industry, mein nikal de raha hu tujh (I am pushing you out of this industry). You are too simple, you are too naive, tu chal mein shaadi karvata hu tere (I will get you married). He is always trying to hook me up from the beginning."

Ameesha also added that for 20 years, Dutt has been trying to find her a "correct match." The actress continued, "He always says, ‘Ye bachchi hai, give her toys. This is the way to her heart.’ He tells this to everyone to impress me. Couple of guys have come to me after listening to Sanjay and I have rejected them and Sanju always says, ‘Jab teri shaadi hogi na kanyadan mein karuga and I will be very happy when you get married. Your kids will play with my kids.’ He is like one of those guys."

Speaking about the films Ameesha did with these three stars, the actress featured in Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) along with Aamir Khan. She co-starred with Salman Khan in Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). And, Ameesha played leading roles in Sanjay Dutt’s films Tathastu and Chatur Singh Two Star.

