Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel says THIS is the reason why she never worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and YRF

Ameesha Patel started out in Bollywood with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. The film was a massive blockbuster and both Ameesha and Hrithik turned into overnight stars. However, things were not honkey-dory for her after that. She starred in several unsuccessful films after that, except Gadar and a few other exceptions.

Ameesha Patel unveils she missed out on many big projects

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Patel revealed that she missed out on a lot of big projects from production houses and successful directors. She said, "There were talks for a very good project. But I don't want to mention its name, because the film has already been made. Unfortunately, my manager at that time and Mr Bhansali were not getting along." She then added that leaving her manager changed things for her. "Once I parted ways amicably with that manager, Bhansali told me that there were moments when we were supposed to work together. But, he said, he did not want to deal with my manager. Even Yash Raj Films, Sajid Nadiadwala, and others told me later that they were too scared to approach me because of the person managing my work. So, I missed out on numerous promising projects, directors, and producers due to mismanagement rather than proper management. But that's destiny."

Ameesha Patel opens up about Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

In an earlier interview, Patel talked about how Anil Sharma wanted Govinda and Mamta Kulkarni as Tara Singh and Sakeena for Gadar. She said she did the first film because of Zee and Sunny Deol. The actress also credited the film's writer Shaktimaan Talwar for creating Sakeena. Lately, there has been a war of worlds between the two which started after she accused him of delayed payments and mismanagement.

In response, Sharma said that Patel was a "weak actress" during the first Gadar. He also called her a "bade ghar ki ladki." Recently, Patel stated that she won't do Gadar 3 if Tara and Sakeena don't have enough screen time. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year.

