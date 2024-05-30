Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol accused of cheating and forgery by producers; details inside

Sunny Deol made his powerful comeback last year with super hit Gadar 2. Ever since the film’s success, he has found his long-lost fame and stardom. Meanwhile, amidst all this, he mired himself in a controversy after film producer Sorav Gupta of Sundawan Entertainment Pvt Ltd leveled allegations of cheating, extortion, and forgery against him. Read the matter in detail.

Sunny Deol alleged of cheating and forgery by filmmakers

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, earlier this week, during a press conference, Sorav Gupta, a real estate developer turned producer made shocking allegations against Sunny Deol. It has been alleged that the actor took money from him in advance to do a film in return in 2016. He continued to take more money from him while giving false promises of initiating the movie in the future. However, the film could never be materialized, ever since Sunny’s Gadar 2 emerged as a huge hit.

Allegations leveled against Sunny Deol

The producer also spoke to the portal and revealed that he signed a deal with the veteran actor with a signing amount of Rs. 4 crores as the lead. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“We gave him ₹1cr in advance, but instead of starting my film, he opted to shoot for Poster Boys (2017) instead. He kept asking me for more money and by now my ₹2.55cr is in Sunny ji’s account. He also made me give money to another director, book Filmistaan studio, and get an executive producer,” Gupta was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The producer went on to allege that Deol counterfeited an agreement with his company in 2023. He claimed when they read the agreement they realized that the sheet mentioning fee amount as Rs. 4 crores was changed to Rs. 8 crores and the profit amount was changed to Rs. 2 crores.

In addition to this, renowned filmmaker Suneel Darshan known for movies like Mela, Janwar and Andaaz among others also backed Gupta’s allegations. He also leveled allegations against Deol revealing how he gave overseas distribution of his film, Ajay to the actor but lost his money.

He further revealed, “Later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out’, and got me to pay him again.”

Sunny Deol and his team have yet not reacted to these claims.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff expresses gratitude to Delhi High Court for protecting his personality rights; says, ‘such abuse can mislead the public...’