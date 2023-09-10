Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol calls his feud with Shah Rukh Khan ‘bachpana’; reflects on bond with Salman Khan

Sunny Deol has lately been hitting a lot of headlines after the super success of his recent release, Gadar 2 co-starring, Ameesha Patel. The Anil Sharma directorial broke massive records at the box office as it emerged as the second highest-grossing film after Pathaan. Amidst the success of Gadar 2, the infamous feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan once again became the talk of the town. Both the superstars were said to be not on talking terms for around 16 years, after their fallout on the sets of Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr. However, the photos of both the actors from the success bash hugging each other had gone viral. Now, recently, Sunny Deol opened up about the feud with his Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan and his bond with Salman Khan.

Sunny Deol opens up on his feud with Darr co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny Deol, who is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2, recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s popular show, Aap Ki Adalat. Reflecting on the fallout with King Khan, the Gadar 2 actor said, “Woh zamana (those days) when it happened, that was a different time. I say, people forget what happened in those days. One understands such things should not have happened. It was ‘bachpana’ (childish), definitely. After that, Shah Rukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film with his entire family. And he called me up. Toh sab cheezen bahut badhiya hai. Sab kuch bahut badhiya (everything is fine now)."

Sunny Deol talks about his warm bond with Salman Khan

In addition to this, Sunny Deol also spoke about the warm bond he shares with Salman Khan. He stated, “Salman and I have a different equation. Obviously, I’m senior to him. When I used to work, he used to come on the set. ..Hamesha.. He had a good bond with Papa (Dharmendra)..And so that give and take, which is with very few people, was there. Obviously, it is not that they are my colleagues. I have my bonds with everyone. I am what I am, you may like it or may not like it."

It is worth mentioning that the Kick actor gave a major shout-out to Gadar 2. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Salman Khan had written, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.”

All about the feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan

As per reports in a section of the media, SRK and Sunny Deol did not speak with each other for 16 years after the latter's disagreement on the climax of the film. Sunny had revealed in the past that he had a heated discussion with director Yash Chopra about the climax and ripped his pants off out of anger. He said his issue with Darr was that the film glorified the villain (played by SRK) and he was unaware of it.

Nonetheless, the Border actor tied the loose ends by not only making him a part of the star-studded success party of Gadar 2 but also lovingly posing with him for the cameras, thus making it clear that they have moved on from the past and share a good bond now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking of the present times, Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his recently released movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, while Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2.