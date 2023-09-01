Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol drops lovely PICS with mom Prakash Kaur on her birthday; Karan Deol wishes his 'dadi'

Actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, is receiving all the recognition and adoration for his reprised role of Tara Singh. Moreover, his film turned out to be a huge success at the box office as so far it has collected Rs 481.85 crore. On the other hand, today, on September 1, the actor wished his mother Prakash Kaur on the occasion of her birthday. He extended his heartfelt wish using social media and also posted a few beautiful photos.

Sunny Deol wishes "happy birthday" to mother Prakash Kaur

On September 1, Sunny Deol posted on Instagram to wish his mother Prakash Kaur on the occasion of her birthday. He posted a few heartwarming photos and wrote in the caption, "Mama happy birthday love you (red hearts)." In the pictures, the Gadar 2 actor is seen hugging his mother and kissing her forehead. Have a look:

In the comment section, Bobby Deol, younger son of Prakash Kaur, also dropped a lot of red heart and eye-heart emojis.

Fans react

Just after Sunny posted the wish for his mother, fans started flooding the comment section with heart emojis and heartfelt wishes. While one of them wrote, "Happy birthday to dearest ma'am," another one wrote in Hindi, "Mata Ji aapko janamdin ki hardik shubhkaamnaye (Many, many happy returns of the day, dear mother.)"

Bobby Deol wishes mother on her birthday

Younger son of Prakash Kaur, Bobby Deol also took to social media to wish on her birthday. The Apne actor shared a beautiful photo featuring brother Sunny Deol and their mother and wrote in the caption, "Love you Maa!! Happy Birthday." Have a look:

Karan and Rajveer Deol wish their beloved "dadi"

It's true when they say nothing compares to the love that grandparents and grandchildren share. On the occasion of their Dadi's birthday, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deolhttps://www.pinkvilla.com/celebrity/rajveer-deol took to social media to share a heartfelt wish. While Karan wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday badi mami (red heart) love you loads!" Rajveer wrote, "Happy Birthday Dadi. Your love and guidance have been a blessing in our lives." Have a look:

About Prakash Kaur

Prakash Kaur is the first wife of veteran actor Dharmendra and they have two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.