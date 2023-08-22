Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol finally BREAKS silence on his Juhu villa auction row; Here's what he said

Sunny Deol recently made headlines with his appearance in the film Gadar 2, which achieved blockbuster success in India. It serves as a sequel to his movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released 22 years ago. However, the star also found himself in the midst of a controversy when reports emerged about his property in Juhu being set for auction due to unpaid debts. The bank later retracted the auction notice citing technical grounds. Now, the actor has finally spoken up and shared his perspective on the entire situation.

Sunny Deol’s response on Juhu property auction row

The Gadar 2 star has now addressed the controversy surrounding his Juhu property, which was set for auction due to his failure to repay an outstanding loan of Rs 56 crore. In a conversation with NDTV, Sunny expressed his reluctance to comment on the matter. He stated, "I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge (I don't want to say anything; people will interpret it incorrectly).”

According to India TV, Sunny Deol has also appealed to avoid further conjecture on the issue. He emphasized, "We are in the process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request no further speculation on the same."

More about Sunny Deol’s Juhu property auction notice

Previously, there were reports regarding the potential sale of Sunny's property, known as Sunny Villa, located in the upscale Juhu district of Mumbai. This action was prompted by unresolved financial obligations. A loan, totaling 55,99,80,766.33, had been procured by Sunny with his father Dharmendra serving as the guarantor. The Bank of Baroda had dispatched a notice to the actor, outlining that unless the outstanding sum was settled, a virtual auction of the property would be conducted on September 25, 2023. However, the Bank later issued a correction notice, stating their decision to withdraw the auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu property on technical grounds.

There were also rumors suggesting that Akshay Kumar, whose movie OMG 2 clashed with Sunny's Gadar 2 release, had offered assistance to settle Sunny's loan. However, these speculations have been refuted as baseless and false.

