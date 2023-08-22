Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol grooves to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke on London streets; Fans go gaga over him - WATCH

Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his recent film Gadar 2, which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film was released on August 11, 2023, and has already earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, this sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha continues the story of Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son. This period action drama, written by Shaktimaan Talwar, is receiving immense love and praise from the audience. Recently, Sunny Deol attended a special screening of his film in London.

Sunny Deol performs bhangra on the streets on the streets of London

During the Gadar 2 special screening in London, Sunny Deol is seen shaking a leg in Joy and doing some bhangra on the streets of London to the dhol beats along with his fans. He also dances to the hookstep of his famous song from the film, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. He is also seen engaging with his fans and taking selfies with them. WATCH THE VIDO HERE:

Sunny Deol reveals he was scared to do the second part of his 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

While speaking to ANI, Sunny Deol talked about his recent film Gadar 2 which is currently dominating the box office, and said, “Gadar was a film which we had done two decades back. And that time also, it was a film that connected with the people and people made it a Gadar and it became one of the highest-watched films in our history.”

He added, “I was too scared about doing another part of it because that was kind of a complete film and I didn't see how we can go ahead with another film. But during the COVID time the director, Anil Sharma, and the writer Shaktimaan came up with this idea and suddenly it clicked with all of us and we said, okay, let's go develop it.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Sunny Deol talks about his upcoming plans

Talking about his upcoming plans, Sunny Deol said, “I have not still planned anything as to what I'm going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time.”

He further added, “I want to do cinema which is what I've seen now, how people are wanting it and they want this kind of larger than life and film with all the values to it, which most of our cinema has not been doing so for a long time. So I just hope I get some more subjects that can light up the silver screen.”

