Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is 'having fun' in the US amid rumors of Dharmendra's treatment, watch VIDEO

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the surprising and mammoth success of Gadar 2. The film was a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also starred Ameesha Patel. Recently, Sunny went to the United States with his family. There were reports that Dharmendra had to undergo treatment for his health issues.

Sunny Deol is 'having fun' in the US

Today on September 13th, Sunny took to his Instagram to share a video of himself having in the US. In the video, the Gadar 2 actor can be seen teasing his friend for ordering pizza. Sunny says that his friend would have ordered a lot of food items if they were in India, but here is only getting pizza. To which, Sunny's friend says, “Ok, I will get you an In&Out burger." Sunny captioned the video, "Pizza Party. Having fun. Just be silly. ENJOY" In it, Sunny has donned a t-shirt and a pullover, accompanied by a cap.

Check out the video!

Dharmendra shares a video from his holiday

Dharmendra is also in the United States enjoying his vacation with Prakash Kaur. He recently took to social media to share a video of him playing with a dog. On September 12, Dharmendra took to X (formerly Twitter) to put out a video and wrote, "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in the USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing emoji)." Earlier, there were reports that the veteran actor was in the US for his health treatments. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Rakesh Bedi among others and follows Tara Singh who goes to Pakistan to save his son from captivity. The film has emerged as a success despite being released alongside OMG 2. It entered the 500 crore club and continues to perform well at the ticket window.

ALSO READ: Esha Deol agrees Deols aren’t good at publicity: ‘Sometimes I don’t understand…’