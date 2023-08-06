Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reacts to alleged drug abuse issue in industry: 'Bollywood is not rotten, people...'

Sunny Deol is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Gadar 2. It is the spiritual sequel to his 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. The trailer of the movie has received an amazing response from the audiences and it is expected to create havoc at the box office. In one promotional interaction, Sunny addressed the drug abuse allegations that have been doing rounds in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol on alleged drug abuse issue in Bollywood

In a recent interview with AajTak’s Seedhi Baat, Sunny reacted to the alleged abuse of drugs that happens in Bollywood, which has been in the news for quite some time now. He said that the problem is not with the industry but the people. He also mentioned that addiction exists in every profession but Bollywood is targeted due to its glamor. “Sada hua Bollywood nahi hai, sade hue insaan hai. Aur vo kis field me nahi hai, ye bataiye. Businessman ho, sportsman ho, jaha latt lagi hui hu, vo charo taraf hai. Hum glamor vale hai to unhe humare pe ungli uthane maza ata hai (Bollywood is not rotten, people are rotten. And this happens in every field. Just because we are from the glamor industry, people point fingers at us),” said Sunny.

Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 at the Attari Border

The Border actor kickstarted the promotions of his next film by visiting the iconic site of Longewala in Rajasthan where he had a fun interaction with the BSF jawans. After doing promotional rounds in Jaipur and Delhi, the team of Gadar 2 reached the Attari border in Punjab. Sunny shared some pictures and videos from the lowering of the flags ceremony at the Attari–Wagah border, on his Instagram. He captioned the post with, “Was honored to witness the Retreat ceremony at the Attari Border with the illustrious @bsf_punjab_frontier @bsf_india. Loved the energy & the fervor with which the atmosphere was filled with emphatic chants of #hindustanzindabad. Thank you all. Jai Hind!”

Co-actor Ameesha Patel and singer Udit Narayan, who has given the vocals of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in the film, were also present. Gadar 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 11.

ALSO READ: Utkarsh Sharma says Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 clash should be celebrated like Barbie, Oppenheimer