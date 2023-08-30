Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reacts to Juhu property auction controversy: 'It's our family's money...'

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the triumph of the sequel to his 22-year-old film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film Gadar 2, starring Sunny and Ameesha Patel lured the audiences back into the theaters after the pandemic making a significant impact on the box office. Amidst this success, Sunny got caught up in a controversy involving the auction of his Juhu property by a bank to recover dues. However, the auction was eventually canceled, and Sunny has now responded to the entire situation, including media coverage.

Sunny Deol on media coverage about the Juhu property auction

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Sunny Deol discussed his approach to the matter regarding the auction of his property. He expressed that such situations are a normal part of business and he remained unaffected by it. “I don't react to the thing because I know what it is, what I have to do and what the problem was. I sorted it out. But what hurts you is that all of a sudden I would see the leading papers posting the big (auction) notice inside. I said 'what are they getting out of it?' If something is wrong over there, that's my issue and what is wrong with it. A human being does business, goes into losses and then when the losses cannot be taken care of, so you have your property which you move away and you give and complete your losses. So, it's a normal format of life,” he stated.

Sunny Deol reassures fans amid Juhu property controversy

Sunny went on to emphasize that everything is perfectly fine and tried to reassure his fans. He said, “It's my money, it's my dad's hard-earned money, our family's money. So, why should it be made into some kind of a talk anyway? But somehow people like enjoying it and I have seen it so much over the time that I say, 'Okay, carry on. Do it, it doesn't matter because I know what I am.' It doesn't bother me but you are hurting a lot of my fans, hurting a lot of other people who feel why they are doing that. I would like to say to them that don't worry, there is nothing like that, sab badhiya hai."

Earlier, the Bank of Baroda had issued an auction notice for Sunny’s property in Juhu over unpaid dues. However, the notice was later retracted citing technical reasons.

