Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to collaborate with makers of Pushpa? Here’s what we know

The year 2023 has been an eventful year for Sunny Deol. The actor is over the moon after the success of his last release, Gadar 2. The film starring Sunny Deol had Ameesha Patel opposite him. Ever since the film's release, Sunny has been making it to the headlines. Post Gadar 2 success; there have also been speculations about the actor working on several anticipated projects. Now, it has been reported that the actor is all set to collaborate with the makers of the hit franchise Pushpa.

Sunny Deol to collaborate with Pushpa makers on a patriotic film

Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol has been creating quite a buzz post the success of his last release. Now, as per a report published in Hindustan Times, Sunny has signed another patriotic project which will be produced by the super hit franchise Pushpa makers.

As per the source published in the report, after the success of Gadar 2, the actor was flooded with offers following producers realizing his worth and power at the box office. Nonetheless, the actor was not in a hurry to sign his next project. The actor after taking his time to analyze his next move has now finally signed his next project.

About the storyline

In addition to this, the report further suggests that the actor has signed a pan-India project. “With an intention to widen his audience base, Sunny has signed a project with Mythri Movie Makers, who are behind the Pushpa franchise. After finalizing the actor, the makers are in talks with director Kabir Khan to direct the project. He has shown interest in the project, but is yet to sign the dotted line,” the source was quoted saying.

Talking about the storyline, the report suggests that the storyline of the film will be based on patriotic themes. As the source was stated saying, “It’s because they want to cash in on the buzz and success of Gadar 2, and Sunny wanted to expand his base, which is why he signed a pan-India film”.

“Other things about the story and screenplay are being finalized along with several discussions with the director, following which a direction will be finalized. That being said, it will be a patriotic film, with themes around India at the core,” says the source.

Apart from this, Sunny Deol will also be teaming up with Rajkumar Santoshi for Lahore 1947, backed by Aamir Khan.

