Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol wishes to work with Alia Bhatt: 'It could be anything like daughter-father'

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the remarkable success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The movie has already crossed the Rs 460 crore mark at the Indian box office and is aiming for a lifetime collection of over Rs 500 crore. Audiences have connected with the sequel to the 22-year-old film, appreciating Sunny's charisma and his on-screen chemistry with lead actress Ameesha Patel. Following the film's release, which occurred shortly after the successful Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sunny has expressed his interest in working with Alia. He also commented on her recent National Award win.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Sunny Deol was questioned about a female actor he would like to work with. In response, Sunny mentioned Alia Bhatt’s name and emphasized that their collaboration didn’t necessarily have to be in roles where they were paired opposite each other. “I like Alia Bhatt a lot. It will be interesting to do a film with her. I'm not saying as hero-heroine or opposite (each other), I'm talking it could be anything like a daughter-father,” stated Sunny.

Alia recently clinched the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards, for the brilliant portrayal of the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reacting to the same, Sunny said, “Very good for her because she deserves it.”

Alia Bhatt and Sunny Deol on the work front

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most active actresses in the Bollywood industry. Following the success of her recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which performed well both in India and overseas, she also marked her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. An exclusive report from Pinkvilla reveals that Alia is set to begin shooting for director Vasan Bala's upcoming prison break action film. Additionally, her future projects are said to include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra and a standalone film within Aditya Chopra's spy universe.

On the other hand, after the remarkable achievement of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is now set to star in the sequel to his action drama Maa Tujhhe Salaam. In an exclusive scoop by Pinkvilla, it's also been disclosed that Sunny is collaborating with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for the war film Border 2.

