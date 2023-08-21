Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Juhu property will not be auctioned; bank withdraws notice on technical grounds

Actor Sunny Deol recently took the box office by fire when his film Gadar 2 achieved remarkable numbers. Over the past few months, he has been actively engaged in promoting the film throughout the country. However, news emerged yesterday regarding Sunny's financial challenges, specifically about the failure to clear outstanding dues totaling Rs 56 crore for his Juhu property. This situation had led to the property's potential auction. Now, in a turn of events, the Bank of Baroda has decided to withdraw the auctions notice due to technical reasons.

Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice of Sunny Deol’s property

According to a report in India Today, the Bank of Baroda issued a corrigendum, stating that they are retracting the auction notice of Sunny Deol’s property in Juhu due to technical reasons. The statement read, “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub district of Mumbai Suburban.”

Advertisement

More about Sunny Deol’s outstanding loan

Earlier, it was reported by Times of India that Sunny’s property in posh Juhu area of Mumbai called the Sunny Villa was being placed on sale due to unpaid debts. The Deol family’s office and a post production studio, Sunny Super Sound, is located at the property. The Bank of Baroda had issued the actor a notice stating that if he failed to settle the dues of Rs 55,99 crore, his property will be virtually auctioned on September 25. A loan amount of 55,99,80,766.33 had been taken by Sunny with his father Dharmendra acting as the guarantor. Sunny is yet to make any comment on this situation.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao shares happy picture with 'man of the hour' Sunny Deol; congratulates him on success of Gadar 2