Gadar 2 star Utkarsh Sharma reveals shooting for first instalment was more difficult; 'In those times...'

Actor Utkarsh Sharma is currently basking in the success of the recently released Gadar 2. The actor who played Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s child Jeete in the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been receiving praise for reprising his role in the sequel. In a recent interview, Utkarsh who was only 10 years old during Gadar, revealed that shooting for the first installment was way more difficult than the sequel.

Utkarsh Sharma reveals shooting for Gadar was more difficult

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Utkarsh Sharma recalled how shooting for Gadar was more difficult, as they had no safety measures for the action sequences. Sharing his experience of working on Gadar, Utkarsh said, "I have been made to do such things in the film that I don’t think I have done any such thing in Gadar 2. Today, when you perform stunts, you have the support of a cable, you have safety and everything, and you are also well aware of how to avoid injuries. But at that time, everything was more raw."

Talking about the train scene in Gadar where Tara Singh runs on the roof of a moving train along with his 10-year-old son, Utkarsh added, "The train sequence where we are running on a train, is a real sequence. There is no green screen and no cable or a cloth with which I could be tied to the shoulder of Sunny (deol) sir. It is either you get the shot right or it is death. It’s aar ya paar. Moreover, that shot was taken from a chopper. In those times, there were not so many phones, so the communication was happening on walkie-talkie.”

Advertisement

Not only this but also Utkarsh revealed that Gadar's team went through many difficulties such as shooting in extremely cold weather, pulling an all-nighter for 72 hours, etc.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023. It marks one of the blockbusters. The film is doing superbly at the box office. The cast of the film also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in important roles.