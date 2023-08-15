Gadar 2 success bash: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and team celebrate with media; distribute sweets

Gadar 2, the period action drama film which hit the theatres on August 11, Friday, has played a major part in reviving the Hindi cinema box office to a great extent. The project, which features senior Bollywood star Sunny Deol as the celebrated character Tara Singh once again, is set to emerge as the all-time highest-grossing film in his career. Along with Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, returned to play Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh in Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2002 blockbuster Gadar.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and team celebrate the success of Gadar 2

The cast and crew members of Gadar 2, including lead pair Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, director Anil Sharma, and the rest of the cast members including Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur attended the grand success bash of the film which was held in Mumbai, on August 14, Monday. Deol and Patel, who happily posed together for pictures, later celebrated with media representatives and distributed sweets. The leading man, who is usually seen with a calm and serious demeanor, was all smiles when he posed for pictures at the Gadar 2 success bash. Utkarsh, on the other hand, posed with his co-star, Simrat Kaur in the film.



Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and others' looks for the night

As always, Sunny Deol looked dapper in a white and dark mauve-dyed linen shirt. The popular star completed his look with a pair of matching white trousers, a black cap, a statement watch, and a pair of white printed sneakers. Ameesha Patel, on the other hand, looked pretty in a yellow net saree which she paired with a yellow-black embellished blouse. She completed her look with dewy makeup and statement ornaments. Simrat Kaur opted for a yellow saree gown, while Utkarsh Sharma was seen in an all-black suit.

Gadar 2: All you need to know

The Anil Sharma directorial revolves around Tara Singh, Sakeena, and their son Charanjeet aka Jeete's lives, 17 years after their story ended in the prequel, Gadar. The movie depicts Tara's journey to save his son Jeete, who is imprisoned by the Pakistan army during the 'Crush India' movement that happened during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Simrat Kaur played Jeete's lady love in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, Mushtaq Khan, and others in the supporting roles. Mithoon composed the songs for the film, which is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Studios.

