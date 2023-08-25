Gadar 2 success bash: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol are all smiles, Utkarsh Sharma poses with Simrat Kaur; PICS

Gadar 2, the period action drama that features Sunny Deol in the lead role, has emerged as one of the biggest successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2001-released blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, featured Deol once again as the celebrated character Tara Singh. Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprised their respective roles as Sakina and Jeete in the film, which is helmed by Anil Sharma. Team Gadar 2 celebrated the massive success of the film at a grand bash which was held in Mumbai, on August 25, Friday.

Bobby Deol joins bhaiya Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma poses with Simrat Kaur

Sunny Deol, the leading man of Gadar 2 was joined by his doting younger brother Bobby Deol for the success bash of the period action film. The much-loved brothers duo arrived together for the success bash and posed for pictures. Sunny Deol looked handsome as always in a grey jacket, which he paired with a black t-shirt and blue denim trousers. The superstar completed his look with a pair of black shoes. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white t-shirt, a pair of olive trousers, and white sneakers.

Utkarsh Sharma, who played the role of Jeete in Gadar 2, posed with his co-star Simrat Kaur as the duo arrived at the success bash of the film. The rest of the team members of the film, including antagonist Manish Wadhwa, director Anil Sharma, and others, were also seen arriving at the bash.

Advertisement

Check out Gadar 2 success bash pictures, below:

ALSO READ: Esha Deol opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success; says 'I knew how much Bhaiya had...'