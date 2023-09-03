Gadar 2 success party: Shah Rukh Khan arrives with wife Gauri; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others attend

Sunny Deol, the senior Bollywood superstar recently had the biggest blockbuster of his acting career with Gadar 2, his recently released period action film. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2001-released blockbuster Gadar, has now emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2023.

Sunny Deol and the Gadar 2 team hosted a grand party for their film industry friends and colleagues to celebrate the massive success of the project, on September 2, Saturday. Interestingly, the biggest superstars of contemporary Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, attended the grand party in style.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with Gauri

The superstar, who just landed in Mumbai after wrapping up the Jawan Dubai pre-release events a few hours back, made sure that he joined Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2, to celebrate the great success of the film. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the party with his lovely wife Gauri Khan, and the power couple is seen walking hand-in-hand as they entered the venue.

However, as always, King Khan refrained from posing for the paparazzi and made a quick entry into the venue with Gauri. The superstar opted for a black t-shirt and matching cargo trousers, which he paired with a grey jacket, for the night. Gauri, on the other hand, opted for a black jumpsuit and black and white jacket.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's video:

Salman Khan poses with Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan attends

Bollywood's biggest crowd-puller, who is currently sporting a bald look, was all smiles as he arrived at the Gadar 2 success party. Interestingly, Salman Khan made his entry while young actor Kartik Aaryan was posing for pictures. The duo greeted each other with a warm hug, and the Tiger 3 star asked Kartik to pose with him for pictures.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, looked his casual best in a black t-shirt, signature eyeglasses, and twirled mustache, as he arrived to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. As always, Mr. Perfectionist happily posed for pictures before making his entry into the venue.

Have a look at Salman Khan-Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan's videos:

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan aces his style game as he returns to Mumbai after Jawan Dubai trailer launch; see airport PICS