Gadar 2 success party: Sunny Deol poses with Bobby Deol, Aryaman; guests dance to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke-WATCH

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been enjoying an excellent run at the box office right from the day it was released. The film recorded an excellent third weekend and became the fastest to enter the Rs 450 crore club at the domestic box office, topping the previous best, Pathaan. A few days ago, Sunny Deol, his brother Bobby Deol and other members of their family celebrated the success bash of Gadar 2 at the Deol residence. Now, we have come across some inside pictures from Gadar 2’s success party, and they feature Sunny, Bobby, and their parents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. The pictures also feature Bobby’s wife Tania Deol and their son Aryaman Deol.

Inside pictures from Gadar 2 success bash

A fan club has shared some inside pictures from the Gadar 2 success bash, and in one picture, Sunny Deol is seen posing with Bobby Deol. The Gadar 2 star looks dapper in a grey and black linen shirt, paired with black trousers. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is seen in a sheer black shirt with a pair of white trousers. One of the pictures features their mother Prakash Kaur, while another picture shared by the fan page shows Sunny and Bobby’s father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

A group picture from the bash has also made it to social media. Sunny Deol is seen in the center, while Aryaman Deol, Tania Deol and other guests are seen posing around him. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wife Drisha Acharya is also seen in one of the pictures. She looks gorgeous in a black jumpsuit. Meanwhile, one video shows the guests dancing to the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Clearly, everyone had a gala time at Gadar 2’s success bash. Check out the pictures and video below!

About Gadar 2

Apart from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2’s stellar cast also includes Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Luv SinhaMir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

