Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel recreate magic of 22-year-old romantic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

The 2001 love saga Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the most loved films of that year. It was a blockbuster hit and Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s chemistry had paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans, so much so that the makers had to come back with a sequel after almost 22 years. Well, ever since Gadar 2 has been announced, fans cannot keep calm and have been waiting with bated breaths to watch Tara Singh and Sakina’s story move forward. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers have released the first song from the film. If Gadar is coming with its second instalment then how can the iconic song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava not be remade? Well, this song had become a love anthem in no time and is still one of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema. And now it’s time for you to hear the reprised version of the song.

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava reprised version released

Today the makers have launched the reprised version of the global hit song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava with the idea of recreating the magical essence of the original film's music. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was an instant classic upon its initial release, and this relaunch seeks to reignite the same nostalgic fervor while adding a modern touch, showcasing the beautiful chemistry between Tara and Sakina even after 22 years. The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Check it out:

The teaser of Gadar 2 started trending on all social media platforms in no time, showcasing the anticipation of the fans. Gadar 2 promises to captivate audiences once again with its enthralling storyline, stellar starcast powerful performances, and soul-stirring music. Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

