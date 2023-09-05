Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma celebrate as movie crosses 500 crore mark at the box office

The entire cast and crew of Gadar 2 are currently on a high with the monstrous success of the film. The period action drama, which is headlined by senior Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, has now emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema in recent times. The Anil Sharma directorial recreated the magic of its prequel, the 2001-released film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and proved that audiences always love typical Bollywood entertainers if they are made well.

On September 4, Monday, the Gadar 2 team hosted yet another success party in Mumbai, as the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer successfully entered the glorious 500 crore club of Indian cinema. However, the latest bash was only attended by the cast and crew members of the film.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose together

The much-loved onscreen pair, who reprised their roles as Tara Singh and his lady love Sakina from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in the sequel, posed together in front of the paparazzi photographers. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who celebrated the film's entry into the 500 crore club, were all smiles as they interacted with the paps.

Deol, as always, looked handsome in a white t-shirt, which he paired with an olive-shaded blazer and beige trousers. The superstar completed his look with a beige cap and a pair of white sneakers. Ameesha Patel, on the other hand, opted for a black gown with a thigh-high slit. She opted for a sleek high ponytail, statement ear studs, dewy make-up, and a pair of black high heels, to go with it.

Check out Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and others' pictures from Gadar 2 success bash, below:

