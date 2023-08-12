Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Bobby make a rare public appearance with sisters Esha and Ahana at screening; VIDEO

Gadar 2, the masala action thriller that features senior Bollywood star Sunny Deol in the lead role, has had an excellent opening at the box office. The Anil Sharma directorial, which is a sequel to the 2001-released blockbuster Gadar, is now set to emerge as one of the all-time biggest hits in its leading man's career. Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 hosted special screenings of the film on this weekend, and it turned out to be an occasion of family get-together for the Deols.

Sunny Deol poses with siblings Bobby, Esha and Ahana

The Gadar 2 screening event which was held in Mumbai on Saturday night witnessed a rare sight, as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol made a rare public appearance with their sisters Esha and Ahana, the daughters of Dharmendra and his second wife, actress Hema Malini. Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, who have always shared a warm bond with their elder half-brothers, attended the screening of the senior Deol's ambitious project with their family members. Post the screening, the siblings posed together for pictures.

Esha, who is set to be active in her film career once again, looked pretty in an all-black look which consisted of a t-shirt, and a pair of matching trousers. She completed her look for the night with dewy make-up, a free haido, and a pair of black heels. Ahana opted for a black wrap top and blue denim trousers, while Bobby Deol twinned with her in a black t-shirt and matching cap, which he paired with blue denim trousers. Sunny Deol pulled off a 'Tara Singh' look in a beige kurta and white Patiala.

Check out the video and pictures below:

Gadar 2: All you need to know

Sunny Deol and popular actress Ameesha Patel reprised their much-loved characters Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2. The movie features a stellar star cast including Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Luv SinhaMir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles. Mithoon composed the songs the project, which is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Movies.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 premiere: Dharmendra, Bobby Deol-Tania, Prakash Kaur, Rajveer Deol and others grace the event