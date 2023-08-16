Gadar 2: Sunny Deol can't stop smiling as film crosses Rs 200 crore mark at box office; celebrates with team

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as the lead roles, has made its way to theaters and is currently generating significant attention at the box office with its remarkable success. The cast also includes Utkarsh Sharma in a leading role, portraying the character of Jeetey, the son of Tara Singh and Sakina, who have now reached adulthood. The film is based against the backdrop of the 'Crush India' initiative in 1971 and the core plot centers on Tara Singh's relentless efforts to bring back his son Charanjeet from the clutches of Pakistan's army after he is apprehended by them. The popular tracks from the 2001 original, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke have also been reprised in Gadar 2. The film has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Sunny Deol celebrates as Gadar 2 crosses Rs 200 crores

The wave of success persists for Sunny Deol's movie, 'Gadar 2'. The film, The film that also features Ameesha Patel in the lead role, not only achieved its highest single-day collection but also surpassed the Rs 200 crore milestone on August 15th, 2023. This is a huge accomplishment for a film to achieve. If the current pace persists, it is certain that Gadar 2 will not be far from surpassing the Rs 250 crore milestone in the near future. Sunny Deol celebrated the double century of the film inside a flight with the Gadar 2 team where everyone is seen smiling, whistling, and clapping in joy. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Sunny Deol opens up about his conviction about Gadar 2

During a press conference held recently in Mumbai, Sunny spoke about the time that they knew the film has to be made and whether there were any instances of doubt, considering that the audience profile has changed since the debut of the first film. Sunny shared, “Aise nahi sochte. Jab humne taye kar liya ki karna hai toh karna hai. 22 saal tak field khaali thi, koi aisi film nahi bana raha tha. Humne aaya aur apna kaam kiya (I don’t think like this. Nce we had decided that we wanted to do it, then we had to make the film. The field was empty for 22 years, nobody was making such films. We came and did our work).”

He also revealed that upon hearing the script, he was initially scared because matching the level of the original film 'Gadar' seemed quite challenging. But eventually, he loved it when he heard the story.

