Gadar 2: Sunny Deol hits the ball out of the park as Tara Singh in FIRST look poster; Release date revealed

After shattering records with massive critical acclaim back in 2001, Zee Studios is back with the most anticipated sequel of ' Gadar 2 ,' which redefined patriotism, love and passion in Bollywood! Apart from having an incredible line up of titles for 2023, Zee Studios is all set to continue their realm of creating path-breaking cinema with the first poster release of Bollywood's most-awaited sequel, 'Gadar 2,' in association with Anil Sharma. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer created an insurmountable stir in Bollywood ever since its inception. Fans, critics, noted names from the industry expressed their excitement over the most celebrated sequel of Bollywood. To add a cherry on the top, the makers, Zee Studios and Anil Sharma have decided to gift the first poster of 'Gadar 2' featuring Sunny Deol to the people of India!

Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account to share the first poster of Gadar 2, and wrote, “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023 #HappyRepublicDay.” Looks like Sunny Deol, who essayed Tara Singh’s character in the first part, will be reprising his role in Gadar 2. In the poster, a turban-clad Sunny Deol is seen wearing an all-black outfit, holding a hammer in his hand. Take a look!

Superstar Sunny Deol stated, “'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

Sharing his joy over the first poster launch, director and producer Anil Sharma added, “Gadar - Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it’s people’s film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story. We are absolutely thrilled to launch the first poster!"

Speaking about the film CEO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel said, “The original team of 'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' is back after 22 years and we are elated to be associated with the team on this one. The first installment gave some iconic scenes, songs and character to the Indian Film Industry and is popular even today. Needless to say, entertainment and emotion make up the artillery for 'Gadar 2' and we are delighted to commemorate the Republic Day with the first poster launch."

About Gadar 2

The first movie Gadar - Ek Prem Katha is still celebrated amongst Indian audiences. The movie created a new wave of nationalism in the country and the storyline still rules millions of hearts! Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 11th August 2023.