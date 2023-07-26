Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals he was ‘bit scared’ about making the sequel initially; Here’s why

Putting a definite end to the waiting game of millions of Sunny Deol and Gadar fans, the makers of Gadar 2 finally released the trailer of the highly-anticipated and most-awaited sequel of the year on Wednesday, on the proud occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Sunny Deol, who is set to reprise the character of Tara Singh in Gadar 2, opened up about why he was not convinced about the idea of making the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol reveals he wasn’t sure about Gadar 2

While Sunny Deol fans and the audiences are in complete awe of the trailer, Gadar 2’s lead actor and man of the moment, Sunny Deol revealed that initially he wasn’t convinced about the idea of making Gadar’s sequel.

Speaking to the media at the trailer launch of Gadar 2, Sunny revealed, “We had made Gadar but the audience made it a blockbuster. Initially, I was a bit scared about whether we would be to do justice and keep up with the legacy of the first part. But later on, when filmmaker Anil Sharma narrated the script, I got convinced. We have tried to make a complete film and I hope the audience shows the same kind of love and warmth as they did 22 years ago.”

Director Anil Sharma, who has worked with Sunny in projects like Apne, Apne 2 and Singh Saab The Great, opened up on how he convinced Deol to do Gadar 2. Spilling beans on the same, Sharma said, “When I narrated Gadar-2, Sunny was a little hesitant because he felt Gadar was a blockbuster and didn’t want to meddle with it. But I requested him that the entire nation has been requesting a sequel and we should respect their emotions. After many calls, he finally agreed to hear the story. When we sat down for the narration and finished it, he had tears in his eyes. That’s how the journey of Gadar-2 started.”

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 trailer

Starring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameehsa Patel as Sakeena, the high-octane trailer of Gadar 2 is winning the hearts of audiences already. Helmed by filmmaker Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role.

Full of powerful dialogues and high on action, the electrifying trailer of Gadar 2 has unleashed a massive frenzy among fans who can’t wait to watch the stellar sequel of the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The official trailer of Gadar 2 is out on YouTube.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and M M Moviez. Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023.

