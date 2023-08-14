Gadar 2: Sunny Deol reveals how they got the conviction to make sequel knowing audience profile has changed

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol in the lead, is currently showing unprecedented craze among the audiences across the country. The film, also featuring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, has set the box office on fire. The reaction of the viewers, the long ticketing queues in theaters and the monetary collections are clear evidence that the film has been embraced and loved by the public. In a recent conversation, Sunny has revealed his belief in the film despite how the audience's interests have changed over the years.

Sunny Deol opens up about his conviction regarding Gadar 2

A press conference of the recently released film was held in Mumbai today. The film’s lead star and director Anil Sharma were in attendance. At the event, Sunny spoke about the time that they knew the film needed to be made and if they were uncertain at any point as the audience profile has changed since the release of the original movie. Sunny responded, “Aise nahi sochte. Jab humne taye kar liya ki karna hai toh karna hai. 22 saal tak field khaali thi, koi aisi film nahi bana raha tha. Humne aaya aur apna kaam kiya (I don’t think like this. Nce we had decided that we wanted to do it, then we had to make the film. The field was empty for 22 years, nobody was making such films. We came and did our work).”

Sunny also opened up about his reaction when he first heard the script of the film. He mentioned that he was initially scared because Gadar is such a film that it is difficult to match that level, but when he heard the story he loved it.

Sunny Deol promised to keep making films like Gadar 2

During the media interaction, Sunny also promised his fans that he would keep making good films. He also criticized the use of the word ‘masses’ and said,”public is public.” He emphasized on the importance of understanding their country and bringing out your talent. He revealed that he never copies any scene that he had watched somewhere else and always tries to think of something new. He also claimed that he connected with the new generation as they try to look for their culture and he hoped that they will bring back the lost talent.

Sunny also talked about the usage of the term Bollywood instead of the Hindi film industry. He said, “We are the Hindi film industry first and we should be proud of it. We are not lesser than anyone.”

