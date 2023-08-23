Gadar 2: Sunny Deol thanks fans as his and Ameesha Patel's movie crosses Rs 400 crore in India; WATCH

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 wreaked havoc on the box office when it released and is in no mood to stop even after 12 days. The film has received rave reviews from the audience who were impressed to see Sunny’s charm and his stunning chemistry with Ameesha even after 22 years since the first Gadar came out. The movie has officially crossed Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office and has been declared as a blockbuster venture. Sunny has taken the opportunity to express gratitude to his fans after achieving this milestone.

Sunny Deol thanks fans as Gadar 2 crosses 400 crore at Indian box office

The senior actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 23, and expressed his gratitude to his admirers who have showered his film with so much love and praise. Sunny shared a video, in which he was seemingly sitting inside a plane, and expressed how he never expected this much success for his film. Sunny wore a gray shirt and a black bucket hat and looked very emotional with a hint of tears in his eyes.

He said, “Hello everyone, first and foremost aap sabka bahut bahut dhanyavad. Aap logo ko Gadar 2 pasand aayi.. maine kabhi socha bhi nahi tha. Hum log 400 cross kar chuke hai, aage jayenge but yeh sab aap hi ke wajah se hua hai kyunki aap logon ko film pasand aayi, aapko Tara Singh pasand aaya, Sakina pasand aayi…pura parivar aaya, isiliye thank you thank you thank you (Thank you so much everyone, you all liked Gadar 2. I had never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go ahead. This was only possible because of all of you. You all liked the film, Tara Singh, Sakina and the entire family, so thank you).” Take a look:

Advertisement

More about Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2

The film serves as the spiritual sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001 and was extremely successful at that time. Sunny and Ameesha have reprised their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively, along with Utkarsh Sharma who plays their son. The Anil Sharma directorial is currently running in cinemas.

ALSO READ: Why did Sanjay Leela Bhansali ask Ameesha Patel to retire after watching Gadar in 2001? Actress reveals