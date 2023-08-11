Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol sends him wishes for a 'remarkable release'; fans are all heart

Sunny Deol’s film Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, is releasing today. The movie has gained phenomenal advance booking and is expected to collect huge box office numbers in its opening weekend. Actors Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are looking to create the same magic as they did previously with the Anil Sharma directorial. Ahead of the film’s release, Karan Deol has sent some love and wishes to his father.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol wishes him for Gadar 2 release

Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol took to Instagram on Thursday, August 10, a day before the film’s release, and shared an appreciation post for his father. It included an adorable picture of the father-son duo and a heartfelt note penned by Karan. In the photo, Karan can be seen sitting on his father’s lap as they embraced with huge smiles on their faces. The picture seemed to have been taken in a garden with bamboo chairs. It looked like a throwback picture as the two were dressed in warm sweatshirts and caps.

In the caption, Karan expressed how proud he was of Sunny and also sent him some luck for the movie’s release. He wrote, “As the world eagerly awaits #Gadar2, I’m filled with excitement and pride for you.. Your hard work and dedication are unmatched. Here’s to a remarkable release Papa! #Gadar2 releasing in cinemas near you tomorrow, book your tickets now!” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Karan Deol’s post for Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release

Fans and admirers immediately took to the comments section under Karan’s post and showered love on the duo and sent their own best wishes to Sunny. One fan said, “Beautiful picture #gadar2 its a blockbuster bro,” while another wrote, “No one can like Sunny paaji.. really his dedication is unmatched with others.. he is original action King of Bollywood & he is the best.. lots of love to the Deol family.. best wishes for #Gadar2.” A comment read, “What a nice picture… and excited too for Gadar 2.”

Sunny was also touched by his son’s sweet and wholesome post and commented, “Love you my son (red heart emojis).” Bobby Deol also dropped heart emojis in the comments. Earlier, Bobby had also shared an endearing post expressing his love for his brother and urging people to watch Gadar 2.

