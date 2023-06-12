Gadar 2 Teaser: Pakistan’s son-in-law Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh is back with yet another intense fight

Ever since the sequel of the superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch the trailer. Every time a picture from the sets of Gadar 2 was released, the excitement levels of all the fans used to rise. Recently, the first part starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was re-released in theatres right ahead of the release of the sequel. Today, the makers have made sure to take the audiences back in time as the teaser of Gadar 2 was released and Sunny is back as Tara Singh fighting against the Pakistanis.

Gadar 2 teaser out

The teaser makes it clear that the story of Gadar 2 is set in the backdrop of 1971. The Crush India movement is going on in full swing in Pakistan with rallies against the Indians. Amidst this enters the macho Tara Singh who can be seen in his intense Tara Singh avatar. In his fully grown beard, kurta pyjama, and a turban around his neck, Sunny is all set to fight his battle. Although we did not get to see a glimpse of Sakina (Ameesha Patel) in the teaser but we did get to hear a bit of the popular song Udd Ja Kale Kawa at the end.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the first look poster of Gadar 2 was unveiled by makers on 26th January 2023. Sunny Deol revealed that the film will release in cinemas on 11th August 2023. “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023,” he wrote.

