Gadar 2 trailer launch event: Ameesha Patel REVEALS Gadar was labeled as 'gutter' before release

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, is all set to go on floors next month. The film directed by Anil Sharma stars Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Fans cannot wait to see the chemistry between Sakeena and Tara Singh again on the big screens. On July 26, the trailer of Gadar 2 was released and it has built up the excitement for the film among the fans. During the trailer launch event in Mumbai today, Ameesha Patel spoke about Gadar and how people were not sure about the film as they labeled it as a 'gutter' before release.

Ameesha Patel REVEALS Gadar was labeled as 'gutter' before release

On July 26, the trailer launch event for Gadar 2 was held in Mumbai where lead actors Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma were present. Talking to the media, Ameesha candidly recalled the day when Anil Sharma told the story of Gadar and was offered the role of Sakeena. She also revealed how some people discouraged her to take the role and how Gadar was labeled as a negative project even before its release.

Ameesha said, “Logo ne Gadar ke aane ke pehle Gadar ko gutter kaha tha aur ye baat mere dil ko choo gayi thi. Fir maine kaha ye dejection nahi, yaha main zyada mehnaat karungi.” Gadar actress also said that she was confronted with the same negativity for Gadar 2 but thanked her team for having faith in her.

Recalling those negative comments, the actress said, "Mujhe challenges bohot achhe lagte hain. I had faith in my directors. Itni khoobsurat prem kahaani shayad na kahi likhi thi or na likhenge koi bhi toh mujhe haa karna hi tha. Yes, it was difficult but Anil Ji patiently sat with me and took care of everything. He worked on Gadar look, and dialogues with me for 6 months straight."

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023. Apart from Ameesha, Sunny, and Utkarsh, the cast of the film also stars Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, and others in key roles.

