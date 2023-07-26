Gadar 2 trailer OUT: Sunny Deol shines as Tara Singh, grooves to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

On Wednesday, the makers of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film, Gadar 2. Read on to know more.

Published on Jul 26, 2023
Gadar 2 trailer OUT: Sunny Deol shines as Tara Singh, grooves to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke
Stills from Gadar 2 trailer

Key Highlight

  • The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is finally out
  • Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma
  • Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023

Sunny Deol is all set to shine on the silver screen as Tara Singh once again with his much-awaited next, Gadar 2, and his fans are finding it hard to keep calm! Headlined by Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 is probably the year’s highly anticipated sequel of the year which stars Ameehsa Patel as the female lead. The makers of the movie have finally released the official trailer of Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. 

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 trailer is out!

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, Zee Studios launched the electrifying trailer of Gadar 2 on their official YouTube channel. The trailer showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy-sequel of the year.

The trailer portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971. With powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. The trailer also shows Tara Singh shaking a leg on the renewed version of the superhit song from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Sunny Deol promises ‘double entertainment’ with Gadar 2

Speaking about the sequel Sunny Deol, who is set to reprise his much-loved character of Tara Singh said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’.”

Whereas, director Anil Sharma, who delivered the 2001 blockbuster, said, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

About Gadar 2

The much-talked about sequel of the 2001 blockbuster romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Along with Sunny Deol and Ameehsa Patel, Gadar 2 features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and M M Moviez. Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023. 

