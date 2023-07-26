Gadar 2 trailer OUT: Sunny Deol shines as Tara Singh, grooves to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Sunny Deol is all set to shine on the silver screen as Tara Singh once again with his much-awaited next, Gadar 2, and his fans are finding it hard to keep calm! Headlined by Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 is probably the year’s highly anticipated sequel of the year which stars Ameehsa Patel as the female lead. The makers of the movie have finally released the official trailer of Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 trailer is out!

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, Zee Studios launched the electrifying trailer of Gadar 2 on their official YouTube channel. The trailer showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy-sequel of the year.

The trailer portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971. With powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. The trailer also shows Tara Singh shaking a leg on the renewed version of the superhit song from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Sunny Deol promises ‘double entertainment’ with Gadar 2

Speaking about the sequel Sunny Deol, who is set to reprise his much-loved character of Tara Singh said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’.”

Whereas, director Anil Sharma, who delivered the 2001 blockbuster, said, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

About Gadar 2

The much-talked about sequel of the 2001 blockbuster romantic drama, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Along with Sunny Deol and Ameehsa Patel, Gadar 2 features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and M M Moviez. Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023.

