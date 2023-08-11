Gadar 2 Twitter Review: Netizens can't stop lauding Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer; call it a 'blockbuster'

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is finally here and reports suggest that the film is headed towards a record opening. The first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, had created magic on the big screen in 2001, and its sequel is looking to do the same and more. The lead cast of the film including Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have been promoting the film across the country and their efforts are now leading to fruition. The trailer and the songs of the movie have been successful in creating immense buzz among the audience. The 22-year old nostalgia will also make a huge difference. Now that the film is out in the theaters, it has been getting amazing reviews from the viewers and is expected to wreak havoc at the box office in the first weekend.

Netizens call Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 a masterpiece

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma has received outstanding reviews from the public since it premiered this morning. People have been appreciating the high octane action sequences, power-packed dialogues, exceptional music and the larger than life presence of Sunny on the screen. Netizens shared their review of the film on Twitter and urged the audience to watch the blockbuster movie.

One fan said, “#Gadar2 ke sath #SunnyDeol once again rules the box-office as Tara Singh OG box-office king hai action scenes kaafi mazedar hai this is a must-watch blockbuster family movie don't miss it #Gadar2KaAsliReview.”

Another user tweeted, “#Gadar2 is quintessential Bollywood #SunnyDeol as Tara Singh feels larger-than-life on screen kamal ka action hai aur dialogues ka koi tod nai maza aagaya yeh movie dekh kar! #Gadar2KaAsliReview.”

A person wrote, “Guy's don't miss to watch this masterpiece.. I loved it.. really Tara Singh wins the people heart by his actions and outstanding performance.. #Gadar2InCinemasNow.”

One fan expressed, “#Gadar2 is a remarkable showcase of #SunnyDeol's acting prowess. His portrayal of Tara Singh is mesmerizing and heartfelt! A must-watch film that captures the spirit of patriotism. #Gadar2KaAsliReview.”

A tweet read, “This is a film nobody should miss the story, action sequence and #SunnyDeol's acting are just amazing #Gadar2KaAsliReview #Gadar2.”

