Gadar 2: Two low-intensity bombs thrown outside a theater in Patna; here's what cinema hall owner said

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The sequel to the 2001 super hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has finally been released on 11th August 2023 and has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience as well as critics. Anil Sharma's directorial is performing amazingly at the box office. Movie lovers are rushing to the theaters to watch the action-packed sequel bringing back the famous on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey. Amidst rave reviews, a theater in Patna recently faced an unwanted incident during the screening of Gadar 2 as two low-intensify bombs were thrown outside the cinema hall premises.

Two low-intensity bombs thrown outside a theater in Patna during screening of Gadar 2

A single-screen cinema hall in Bihar's Patna witnessed some unwanted incidents on August 17 during the screening of the latest blockbuster Gadar 2. A ruckus was reported in the cinema hall premises after which miscreants hurled two low-intensity bombs outside the cinema hall, one of which exploded. Two suspects, who allegedly caused the ruckus and threw the bomb, were arrested and fortunately, there were no casualties.

Confirming the incidents, the owner of the cinema hall Suman Sinha told Bollywood Hungama, "This keeps happening. People with wrong intentions do come in. They were wanting that we allow them to black market movie tickets, which we can’t. We want every ticket to be given to the public. They tried to bully my staff. The staff of cinema hall is never weak. They have the morale guts to obstruct wrongdoers. Nothing serious has happened. They tried to. But they were all caught by the police and taken to task."

Pointing out the case of black marketing regarding the tickets of Gadar 2, Sinha further added that the suspects were trying to push the workers of the cinema hall to let them do the black marketing. He said, "We never approve (black marketing) and we are never a party to it. When the police arrived, they fled. They threw (bombs) before fleeing.”

Meanwhile, apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Gadar 2 features Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and many others in supporting roles.

