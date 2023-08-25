Gadar 2: Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava composer Uttam Singh calls out makers for using his songs without his permission

The movie Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, has made a significant impact at the box office since its release on August 11. It swiftly crossed the milestone of Rs 400 crore in India, becoming the second-fastest Hindi film to achieve this feat. Besides the riveting action sequences and the performances of the cast, the film's music played a pivotal role in its success. The inclusion of iconic songs from the original movie released 22 years ago triggered a sense of nostalgia and captivated the audience. Notably, two tracks from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ were recreated for the sequel. However, Uttam Singh, the music composer of the 2001 film, has now alleged the makers of using his work without his permission.

Composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using his songs without permission

In an interview with Amar Ujala, music director Uttam Singh, expressed his disappointment regarding the unauthorized use of his songs and background music in the film Gadar 2. He stated, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

More about Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2’s music album

The film's music has been composed by Mithoon, and it features a mix of old and new songs. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava has been recreated in the original voices of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, presenting a romantic melody picturised on Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. On the other hand, Main Nikla Gaadi Leke offers a peppy vibe as Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh dance to the lively beats of the track, sung by Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. Additionally, the album introduces new songs like Arijit Singh's Khairiyat and Dil Jhoom, as well as Neeti Mohan and Vishal Mishra's Chal Tere Ishq Mein.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is currently running successfully in cinemas!

