Gadar 2: UP CM Yogi Adityanath watches movie with the team in Lucknow; Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel miss it

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's fans jumped with joy when the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was announced. As soon as Gadar 2 hit the big screens, people arrived in large numbers to watch the period action-drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma. Well, it’s not just avid cinephiles who went to cinema theatres to watch the duo spread their magic on the silver screen. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also watched the film with the team of Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 team meets with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Gadar 2 was a much-anticipated movie of 2023 and looking at the number, it's clear the makers won’t regret making this sequel. Even though the film was released on August 11, 2023, several screens across the country are still going houseful.

Amid the raging success of Gadar 2, the film’s team recently met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. The team, along with Utkarsh Sharma, also posed for a picture with the CM.

For the uninitiated, Utkarsh Sharma is the same child you saw in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That was his first screen appearance. Utkarsh is also the son of director Anil Sharma who made his debut as an adult with a lead role in Genius.

Take a look:

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel miss it

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are on a roll, promoting their movie and enjoying the fruit of their hard work. This is probably why the lead couple of the film were nowhere to be found with CM Yogi Adityanath. Evidently, they gave this trip a pass.

Gadar 2 creates all-time record

The Bollywood film has till now grossed over ₹525 crore worldwide. It has also emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Speaking of the sequel, Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, crosses the neighboring border and gives a tough fight to Pakistan, but this time to rescue his son Charanjeet Jeete Singh imprisoned during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke has become a chartbuster hit with moviegoers dancing and cheering to the tunes inside movie theatres.

