Is Gadar 2 update in store? Sunny Deol drops intriguing poster & says 'Announcing something close to my heart'

Sunny Deol is one actor who is known for giving some intense movies in his career for almost four decades now. Among all his blockbuster hits, his 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Amisha Patel and Om Puri has a different fan following. The movie was a romantic period set during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. And while the movie continues to be a hit among the fans, after two decades, there is a buzz about the sequel of the Anil Sharma directorial.

It is reported that Gadar 2 is coming up soon. While an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard, Sunny Deol seems to have made the speculations rife with his recent Instagram post. The actor has shared a teaser poster dropping hints that something big is coming up. The poster has “2” written along with the tagline “The katha continues”. In the caption, Sunny wrote, “Announcing something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am.”

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s post dropping hints about Gadar 2:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Gadar 2 is likely to go on the floors in November this year. “Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been trying to crack the plot of a sequel to Gadar for a while now and they finally have the entire screenplay in place. Much like the first part, the sequel too will speak of the India – Pakistan conflict with Sunny Deol taking down the entire country. The pre-production work has already begun and the makers are gearing up to take the film on floors around the month of November,” revealed a source close to the development.