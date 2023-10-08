Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma reacts to great success of Sunny Deol starrer; Reveals inspiration behind plot

Gadar 2, the period action drama that features senior Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol in the lead role, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema in recent times. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2001-released blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is helmed by senior filmmaker Anil Sharma, finally had its OTT release on the Zee5, this weekend.

Utkarsh Sharma, the young actor who reprised his character Jeete from Gadar in its blockbuster sequel Gadar 2, recently opened up about the massive success of the movie in a chat with Times Of India. Interestingly, he also revealed the real 'inspiration' behind the plot of the Sunny Deol starrer, in the interview.

Utkarsh Sharma reveals the connection between Gadar 2 and epic Mahabharata

The young actor, who expressed his deep happiness over the mega success of Gadar 2, stated that he is delighted to know that the Sunny Deol starrer connected with all generations, alike. Interestingly, Utkarsh Sharma also revealed that the inspiration behind the movie's plot comes from the mythological story of Arjun and his son Abhimanyu, from the epic Mahabharata.

"It was after the film was completed that we realised that people are connecting to the nostalgic value of it. But the main thing that we see when you write a story or when you work on a character as an actor, you don't think, 'Will it work in today’s time? Will it work in tomorrow's time? or Would it work in yesterday's time?' You think, 'Will it work? Will it work with every human from any time period?'" explained the actor.

"The emotion is constant, and when it comes to the story, the inspiration was Arjun and Abhimanyu's story which was a mythological story," Utkarsh Sharma further added. "I feel very happy that I have received the same amount of love from the younger generation as well as the older generation. As an actor, I cannot ask for anything more than that. Very few films connect with audiences from all the different age categories," he concluded.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer