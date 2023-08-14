Gadar 2: Varun Dhawan says 'power moves silently' as he heaps praise on Sunny Deol's film; deletes post later

One of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan, appreciated Sunny Deol for his latest release Gadar 2. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a story for Deol. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor also congratulated Deol for the response his film is receiving.

Varun Dhawan hails Sunny Deol

Varun Dhawan, who is recently basking in the success of Bawaal, took to his Instagram stories to appreciate Sunny Deol and his acting in Gadar 2. In the story, Varun Dhawan attached a post by Pinkvilla which had a photo of Deol and in the caption it was written, “Sunny Deol is letting #Gadar2 numbers do all the talking while he politely gets into the car today.” Dhawan wrote in the story, “Power moves silently.” Have a look:

But after a few minutes it was observed that Varun Dhawan had deleted the Instagram story. Well, the reason behind this could be traced back to early June when the makers of Bawaal skipped releasing the film in theatres and released it digitally. This was because Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal was clashing with high-budgeted film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But here, what Dhawan meant was that Gadar 2 - a film created with a budget less than Rs 100 crore - minted as much as rupees that Karan Johar’s film minted. However, owing to his close relationship with the director, Varun Dhawan deleted the story.

Arjun Kapoor congratulated Sunny Deol

On the other hand, another versatile actor, Arjun Kapoor, took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Sunny Deol and the entire team of Gadar 2 for a fabulous performance at the box office. Kapoor shared a post by Pinkvilla and wrote in the story, “Congratulations sir & the entire team of Gadar 2!!! The power of mainstream resonates yet again… Inspirational stuff!!!” Have a look:

About Gadar 2

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. In Gadar 2, apart from Deol and Patel, Utkarsh Sharma also plays a lead role. After the film’s release on August 11, it has received a lot of love and appreciation from fans.